Aaron Rodgers: Kaepernick should be on an NFL roster 'right now'

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes former 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick should be on a NFL roster, and the reason he is not is because of "protests."

Rodgers explained his reasoning in a long interview with ESPN the Magazine.

Here's an excerpt from author Mina Kimes:

"I ask Rodgers what he thinks, and he demurs at first, then says it would be 'ignorant' to suggest Kaepernick's stance didn't play a role in his employment status. A few weeks later, he reaffirms his point. 'I think he should be on a roster right now,' he says. 'I think because of his protests, he's not.' Rodgers tells me that while he doesn't plan on sitting out the anthem, he believes the protests -- which he describes as peaceful and respectful -- are positive, mentioning that he's had conversations with a new teammate, tight end Martellus Bennett, about the issues they represent. 'I'm gonna stand because that's the way I feel about the flag -- but I'm also 100 percent supportive of my teammates or any fellow players who are choosing not to,' he says. 'They have a battle for racial equality. That's what they're trying to get a conversation started around.'"

Rodgers also discussed keeping his family issues private and the difficulties with his previous relationship with actress Olivia Munn.

Kaepernick has been a free agent since he chose to opt out of his contact with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Rodgers interview appears in the Sept. 18th NFL Preview Issue of ESPN the Magazine.