Community comes together for Coffee with Kabat

Community members had the chance to talk with Mayor Tim Kabat on Wednesday night over a cup of coffee.

Coffee with Kabat happened at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center. The mayor addressed city issues before answering questions from the public. Topics included neighborhood revitalization, road repairs, and boundary negotiations with the Town of Shelby.

Mayor Kabat said the informal event blends two of his favorite things: coffee and conversation.

"A lot of times we have all our council meetings, and it's kind of chalk full of agenda items," said Mayor Kabat. "There isn't necessarily a lot of opportunity for back-and-forth and exchange, so that's really what tonight is about."

Wednesday night was the first Coffee with Kabat in nearly two years. Mayor Kabat hopes to continue the event more frequently to stay in touch with important issues in the community.