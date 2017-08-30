Push-back on plans for Clinton Street lane reduction

A section of Clinton Street from La Crosse into French Island is now the center of some controversy.

A project dating back 10 years seeks to redraw the lanes to make biking safer and more accessible. Right now only one sidewalk is the only you can safely ride a bike down Clinton Street. This plan would add two designated bike lanes that would effectively eliminate a lane of traffic.

It's called a "road diet", a way of reducing travel lanes for systemic improvements. Through federal studies it's shown to reduce crashes, however some residents feel that wouldn't be the case here and that it would become more unsafe.

"When you narrow from two lanes down to one, the traffic backs up, it just automatically happens," said resident Greg Prairie. "The problem with those of us who live here and those who travel on Clinton on a regular basis, we can't take alternative routes because when this project's done, unlike others it won't return to normal."

"It's going to really be difficult for people coming in and out and I think there's going to be more problems with crashes," said resident Al Macha.

The county highway commissioner said that notice about the project went to property owners, town officials and the newspaper however some residents living down Nakomis Avenue argue that those notices only went to a select few on Clinton Street. A hearing Monday night became contentious, when over 100 people came to the Black River Beach to voice their concerns.

"This came up awfully fast, that's why there's a lot of emotion involved," Prairie said. "And further, we were told that there's nothing we could do to stop that."

The federally funded $81,000 project was slated to take place in 2016 but lacked a contract. This year, that contract is in place.

"There should be a solution to the problem somewhere between the 'road diet' and what we would like to see," said Macha. "Hopefully it's going to be a safe solution for the people who use Clinton Street."

However, the county says it may be too late to change. Clinton Street may be seeing those changes anyway. The highway commissioner said the project was only delayed this year because of work on the Exit 3 ramp.

Lines are expected to be redrawn beginning September 14th.