Building a better breakfast

We're all about breakfast on Daybreak. It's the most important meal of the day, and Jessica Lind from Gundersen Health System has some advice for those without a lot of time to devote to a good breakfast.

A "healthy" breakfast is one that includes 3-5 food groups and keeps you full and satisfied until your next meal. To promote this, make sure at least one item is a fruit or vegetable, and pair with a fiber source and a lean protein source. Don't over-estimate what a "home-made" meal has to be! The following are three examples of meals that are ready in five minutes or less.

Microwave eggs are a fast, hearty option for those who crave savory. Combine two eggs in a microwave-safe dish with toppings like peppers, cheese, ham, mushrooms, spinach and green onions to boost the healthy factor. Once cooked, you can put the eggs in a tortilla to make it truly "on-the-go."

To make an easy, healthy parfait just combine fruit, yogurt and granola in varying layers in a to-go container and toss it in the lunch box or car.

For easy overnight oats, combine dry oatmeal, yogurt, milk and chia seeds in a to-go container and let sit overnight. In the morning, add peanut butter and banana to the mix, microwave and go.

