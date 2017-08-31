Takin' it to the streets: local comedy group lampoons pot holes

It's an extreme makeover, Heart of La Crosse style. The local comedy group will once again lampoon life in the coulee region with it's September show "La Crosse Makeover, Extreme Pot Hole Edition."

You can see the show at the Pump House on King Street from Sept. 7-23. It runs Thursday through Saturday evening each week at 7:30. Tickets are available online for $18-21 in advance depending on the night, or $25 at the door.

More information available at either heartoflacrosse.com or thepumphouse.org. You can call the Pump House box office at 785-1434.