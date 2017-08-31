No. 9 Wisconsin hosts Utah State in season opener

By GENARO C. ARMAS

AP Sports Writer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Quarterback Alex Hornibrook is set to start his first season opener when No. 9 Wisconsin hosts Utah State on Friday night.

Teammates say Hornibrook is calmer and more confident in the huddle going into his sophomore season. The left-hander started nine Big Ten games in a promising freshman campaign last year, though he split time down the stretch with Bart Houston.

Now, it's just Hornibrook behind center. He'll be working with a new starting running back, though coach Paul Chryst hadn't named a starter yet earlier in the week. Junior Chris James, sophomore Bradrick Shaw and freshman Jonathan Taylor are in the mix.

The Badgers have high hopes again after winning the Big Ten West division title last year and beating Western Michigan in the Cotton Bowl.

