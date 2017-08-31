Laughing gas makes a comeback as painkiller in ambulances

By LISA RATHKE

STOWE, Vt. (AP) - Laughing gas is starting to turn up again in ambulances in some rural areas.

It's a way for medical workers who don't have clearance to administer narcotic painkillers to provide pain and anxiety relief on sometimes long trips to the hospital.

And nitrous has the bonus of not being an opioid as the nation battles a drug overdose crisis.

One medical official in Vermont told of a woman with a dislocated shoulder who didn't want to be given pain medication because she is recovering from addiction.

Its renewed use comes as some states allow advanced emergency medical technicians to administer it. They have less training than paramedics.

