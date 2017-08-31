Pet turtles linked to multi-state salmonella outbreak

MONONA (WKOW) -- Dozens of people across the country are getting sick from Salmonella after coming into contact with pet turtles.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says at least 37 cases of the disease have been reported in 13 states so far this year.

Richard Allen, an owner of Reptile Rapture in Monona, warns people should be careful when handling any water turtle.

"Just like any pet, anytime you're playing with an animal, wash your hands," said Allen, who has been caring for reptiles "his whole life", including several types of turtles.

Allen says any turtle that lives in a water environment naturally produces Salmonella and can over-produce the disease if it's put in a stressful living situation.

"If you take a water turtle and you don't give them a big enough enclosure with filtered water, give them proper care and they're under a lot of stress...they're going to produce Salmonella," Allen said.

Currently, the CDC has not reported any linked cases in Wisconsin.

However, John Hausbeck with Public Health Madison & Dane County says it's possible for anyone to catch the disease if they're not careful.

"With a multi-state outbreak I don't see any reason why necessarily Wisconsin would be immune," said Hausbeck. "If people have turtles they should be mindful of the possibility they could get Salmonella from those turtles."

Allen says anyone with a pet turtle should be educated on how to handle and care for the reptile before taking it home.

"If you educate [pet owners] right and they know how to get them, there's less stress," said Allen, who recommends consulting with a reptile expert before taking a turtle home. "Don't take it and put it on your kitchen counter or put in your sink to give it a bath cause then you're just spreading [Salmonella] all over there."

Allen also warns purchasing a turtle at other places besides a pet store. Many people who sell them outside a store, such as at a flea market, may not be properly educated on how to treat the reptile.

"A lot of people aren't being educated, they go to a gas station somewhere and they have them on the counter real cheap like five bucks with a container and say 'you can keep them in their your whole life' and you can't do that," said Allen.

To learn more about the outbreak, visit the CDC website.