Madison's First Capitol: "Pigs in the Basement."

Wisconsin's first territorial Capitol was in Belmont.
Delegates met there to determine where the state's permanent Capitol would be located. Eventually, Madison was chosen.
Michael Edmonds from the Wisconsin Historical Society explains why the first Capitol in Madison, did not meet the needs of those who worked there.
