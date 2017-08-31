Minnesota State Patrol remembers officer and law inspired by him

August 31 marks the 17th anniversary of the death of Minnesota State Patrol Cpl. Ted Foss.

Thursday, the Minnesota State Patrol reminded drivers of the law that was enacted following Foss' death in 2000.

He was hit by a semi along I-90 in Winona County during a routine traffic stop.

In 2007, Minnesota enacted a law called the "Ted Foss Move Over" law stating if the road is two or more lanes wide and there is an emergency vehicle parked on the side of the road, you are to move into the far lane. Emergency vehicles include ambulances, fire trucks, law enforcement, maintenance and construction workers. If someone is unable to move to a far lane, speed must be reduced to a safe level. Failure to do so is a $100 fine.