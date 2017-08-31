La Crosse School District celebrates beginning of school year

Nearly 1,000 staff members of the La Crosse School District celebrated the beginning of a new school year on Thursday morning.

The Seventh Annual Rebuilding for Learning Summit was held at the La Crosse Center. State Superintendent, Tony Evers, addressed staff before local and national keynote speakers took the stage.

Randy Nelson, Superintendent of the La Crosse School District, believes education extends beyond the school walls.

"How our schools go is how our community goes, and how our community goes is going to be reflected in our schools," Nelson said. "And so, this work that we have to do is really important for everyone in our community, inside of our schools."

Nelson hopes staff focuses on positive relationship building throughout the year while also paying attention to the assets students bring into the classroom.

"So many times, there's a tendency especially when we're looking at test scores, trying to raise test scores, to look at students and people from a deficit stand point," Nelson said. "And, we really want to focus on the assets and the passions that people bring in their lives so we can support them."

Part of the celebration included recognizing committed staff and community members. Nelson believes the La Crosse School District will continue to move forward with the hard work of dedicated staff.