UPDATE: Milwaukee County Sheriff Clarke resigns

Milwaukee County's usually outspoken Sheriff David Clarke isn't saying much about why he's resigning.

The conservative, Stetson-wearing Clarke said Thursday that he's quitting "to pursue other opportunities," but he's not saying what they are. Clarke says in an email statement he will "have news about my next steps in the very near future."

A separate unsigned email sent from his personal account says Clarke will announce his plans after the Labor Day holiday.

Clarke is a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump who gained a national following after multiple appearances on conservative talk radio and television programs.

He submitted his resignation on Thursday afternoon. It was scheduled to take effect at midnight. Clarke would have been up for re-election in November 2018.

