UPDATE: Fatal crash closes Highway 16 by Hokah

One person is dead after a crash near Hokah Thursday afternoon.

Information from Sgt. Troy Christianson of the Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened when an eastbound motorcycle collided head-on with a westbound dump truck around 2:34 p.m. on Highway 16 near 4th Street.

The motorcycle driver died at the scene.

A person who was near the crash when it happened said she heard an explosion and saw flames.

As of 4:50 p.m., the road is still closed. Sgt. Christianson said the road would remain closed for the next two hours as the investigation continues.

Traffic is currently being detoured through Hokah.