UPDATE: Fatal crash closes Highway 16 by Hokah

One person is dead after a crash near Hokah Thursday afternoon.
Information from Sgt. Troy Christianson of the Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened when an eastbound motorcycle collided head-on with a westbound dump truck around 2:34 p.m. on Highway 16 near 4th Street.
The motorcycle driver died at the scene.
A person who was near the crash when it happened said she heard an explosion and saw flames.
As of 4:50 p.m., the road is still closed. Sgt. Christianson said the road would remain closed for the next two hours as the investigation continues.
Traffic is currently being detoured through Hokah.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.