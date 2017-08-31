Eight month sentence for Holmen woman on child neglect charge

A Holmen woman now faces after pleading no contest to child neglect charges.

27-year-old Jaymie Rundle was sentenced to eight months in jail Thursday in La Crosse County.

Rundle was found guilty of child neglect resulting in death as a party to a crime. The case dates back to 2014, when the 3-year-old daughter of her boyfriend Dylan Bartsh died following a seizure. There were signs of physical abuse and extreme malnourishment according to the criminal complaint..

Rundle's defense provided evidence to the DA that that abuse was from Bartsh and that Rundle suffered abuse as well.

Despite that, Judge Elliott Levine believed her inaction warranted the punishment.

"At some point - even with the abuse you were under and pressure you were put under and the fears you were put under - at some point you should have done something," said Judge Levine.

Rundle will testify against Bartsh when he goes to trial in January 2018.