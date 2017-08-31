Work continues on apartments for homeless veterans in Tomah

The G.I. Need That resale store and Cup O' Joe coffee shop have been open since the fall of 2016.

It all began with a $100,000 grant from the Home Depot Foundation served as the catalyst for the Veterans Assistance Foundation's project to convert the old Hardware Hank building into apartments, a resale store, and coffee shop.

Chris Hanson, President and CEO of the Veterans Assistance Foundation, recently returned from serving 15 months in Afghanistan and said it's been an uphill process trying to get things where they needed to be after running into a number of setbacks with the apartments.

"Now we're working with an outstanding teen. We have T2 Contracting out of Tomah, Betcher Mechanical has been outstanding, we have Jeff Grey Electric. These teams have been come together, volunteered their time, they're working with us as well and we're putting this project together and we couldn't do it without community support," expressed Hanson.

He said the building, originally built at the turn of the 19th century was bound to come with some obstacles as they moved forward in the renovation process.

"My goal is to have veterans in before the snow flies, to have people in here. We have people here working week long," added Hanson, and in the meantime, downstairs remains open to veterans and the general public.

Dawson Ollendick, a Sophomore at Tomah High School works within the resale store and coffee shop and said it's a great work environment to know you're making a difference.

"It's like doing a good deed every day. You get to hear a lot of impressive and cool stories and meet a lot of cool people and just know you're helping them out. It feels really good inside," said Ollendick.

They are in desperate need of financial donations, cash, check, credit cards can be used to contribute to the project. Hanson said they're also seeking "like new" construction materials like light switch boxes, lumber, door handles, towel bars and other items that can help complete the apartments.

The overall cost of the project with unforeseen items, has risen to about $450,000 with those funds coming entirely from donations and grants.

