Minnesota vehicle licensing computer system faces glitches - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Minnesota vehicle licensing computer system faces glitches

Posted: Updated:
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - -

Minnesota's new computer system for renewing vehicle registrations, license plates and similar tasks is experiencing glitches six weeks after transitioning from the old system.

The Star Tribune reports the state Department of Public Safety's decision to replace the 30-year-old system mostly has affected 175 privately operated deputy registrar offices in the state. Glitches have caused delays and long lines.

Mower County Deputy Registrar Stephen Nieswanger estimates that about 90 percent of the issues have been fixed. Many of the solutions have been short-term patches instead of permanent solutions.

Department spokesman Doug Neville says the Driver and Vehicle Services Division has processed almost 615,000 registration renewals and more than 185,000 title transactions with the new system, about 20 percent more than under the old system.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.