Activist McCabe to make gubernatorial announcement

Political activist Mike McCabe is getting set to formally announce a gubernatorial run.

McCabe's campaign issued a news release Thursday saying he'll make an announcement about his 2018 election plans at the Clark County farm where he grew up on Sept. 12.

McCabe leads the nonpartisan group Blue Jean Nation, which promotes itself as working to create change in government.

He filed papers with the Wisconsin Election Commission in July enabling him to establish a campaign committee for a gubernatorial run and start raising money. He has told The Associated Press he plans to run as a Democrat.

A host of Democrats have already announced campaigns or are considering getting into the race, including state schools Superintendent Tony Evers, state Rep. Dana Wachs and Milwaukee businessman Andy Gronik.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.