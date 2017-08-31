Packers donate to Watt's hurricane relief fund

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - The Green Bay Packers are donating $100,000 to J.J. Watt's hurricane relief fund.

The Wisconsin native and current Houston Texan has raised $10 million for victims of the unprecedented flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey.

The Packers are also inviting fans to contribute to either the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief program or Watt's campaign.

At Thursday night's Packers-Rams game, fans will also see instructions on the video boards on how to donate by texting the American Red Cross.

