Wisconsin's offer to Foxconn increased substantially

Wisconsin's offer to Foxconn Technology Group to extend $3 billion in tax breaks was made in a hand-written deal that increased substantially before signed by Gov. Scott Walker.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday on the handwritten page, which it obtained through an open records request.

Walker and Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou signed the commitment on July 12 that called for the Taiwanese company to invest up to $10 billion in the state in exchange for $3 billion in subsidies.

That was two weeks before the deal was publicly announced. Portions of a June 2 offer from the state to Foxconn were blacked out by Walker's office. A June 26 letter from Walker's administration said the state's offer had increased substantially.

