One man taken to hospital after head-on collision near Rushford

Rushford, MN (WXOW) -

Emergency crews take a man to the hospital after a head-on collision Thursday morning near Rushford.

The accident happened around 7:50 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 43 and Winona County Road 4, just north of Rushford.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Ford Escape, driven by 25-year-old Michael James Muras, of Winona, was heading south on Highway 43 when he crossed the center line. Muras then struck a Ford Pickup driven by 31-year-old Tyler Troy Crouch, of Rushford.

After colliding, the Muras' Escape went into a ditch and rolled.

Emergency crews took Muras to Winona Health with non-life threatening injuries. Crouch wasn't injured.

