Police: Assumption High School principal calls in bomb threat to educational company

A Wisconsin Rapids Assumption High School administrator apparently called in a bomb threat to a software company of frustration with its technical support, according to the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department.

Wisconsin Rapids Police said the department got a call Wednesday from Pearson Educational Co., saying Paul Klinkhammer made a statement about bombing the company.

Klinkhammer, 67, was placed on administrative leave from his duties as principal, according to an official with the Diocese of La Crosse.

The statement from the diocese is below:

"It has come to the attention of Assumption Catholic Schools that Paul Klinkhammer, Principal of Assumption High School, has been asked to present himself to the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department stemming from an incident that occurred on 30 August 2017. From discussion with the police, we know that no crime is alleged to have been committed against any students, faculty, or staff of Assumption Catholic Schools. As per our policies and procedures, Mr. Klinkhammer has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately. We have and will continue to cooperate with local law enforcement and the Diocese of La Crosse in resolving this situation."

Police are recommending charges, but no charges have been filed against Klinkhammer at this time.

He was not arrested because of the incident, according to police.

A message left for the school was not returned.