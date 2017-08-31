Rib Fest proceeds benefit La Crescent Food Shelf

It's the second year of the event, which takes place on three different occasions throughout the year.
The Rib Fest event in La Crescent works to raise money for local non-profits, with various organizations volunteering to help.
On Thursday, the Applefest Queen candidates lent a helping hand, taking money, and handing out ribs with proceeds benefiting the community food shelf.
A full rack of ribs was only $10 with no limit on how much one person could purchase. Two dollars from each rack sold will benefit the La Crescent Food Shelf.
MORE INFORMATION: La Crescent Food Shelf
MORE INFORMATION: La Crescent Applefest
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.