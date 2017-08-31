Rib Fest proceeds benefit La Crescent Food Shelf

It's the second year of the event, which takes place on three different occasions throughout the year.

The Rib Fest event in La Crescent works to raise money for local non-profits, with various organizations volunteering to help.

On Thursday, the Applefest Queen candidates lent a helping hand, taking money, and handing out ribs with proceeds benefiting the community food shelf.

A full rack of ribs was only $10 with no limit on how much one person could purchase. Two dollars from each rack sold will benefit the La Crescent Food Shelf.

