Rib Fest proceeds benefit La Crescent Food Shelf - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Rib Fest proceeds benefit La Crescent Food Shelf

Posted: Updated:
By Tianna Vanderhei, Multi-Media Journalist
Connect
La Crescent, MN (WXOW) -

It's the second  year of the event, which takes place on three different occasions throughout the year.

The Rib Fest event in La Crescent works to raise money for local non-profits, with various organizations volunteering to help.

On Thursday, the Applefest Queen candidates lent a helping hand, taking money, and handing out ribs with proceeds benefiting the community food shelf.

A full rack of ribs was only $10 with no limit on how much one person could purchase. Two dollars from each rack sold will benefit the La Crescent Food Shelf.

MORE INFORMATION: La Crescent Food Shelf

MORE INFORMATION: La Crescent Applefest

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.