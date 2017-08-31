Beirne, Holt lead West Salem over Central

Brenden Holt ran for 143 yards on 29 carries to lead West Salem to a 27-16 win over Central in the MVC opener for both teams Thursday night.
Ryan Beirne had a big game as well, throwing for a pair of touchdown passes to Trenton Foreman.
West Salem jumped out to a 14-0 lead at the half before Central got on the board thanks to a Johnny Davis to Greg Kohler touchdown pass.
But the Panthers took control from there.
Foreman had 3 catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns.
West Salem is 2-1 overall while Central falls to 1-2.
