Beirne, Holt lead West Salem over Central

Brenden Holt ran for 143 yards on 29 carries to lead West Salem to a 27-16 win over Central in the MVC opener for both teams Thursday night.

Ryan Beirne had a big game as well, throwing for a pair of touchdown passes to Trenton Foreman.

West Salem jumped out to a 14-0 lead at the half before Central got on the board thanks to a Johnny Davis to Greg Kohler touchdown pass.

But the Panthers took control from there.

Foreman had 3 catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns.

West Salem is 2-1 overall while Central falls to 1-2.