Thursday's local scores
HS Football
West Salem 27, Central 16
Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 15, De Soto 8
Alden-Congor/Glen.-Emmons 25, Houston 52
College Football
Bemidji St. 20, Winona St. 30
HS Volleyball
Aquinas 3, Central 0...Donarski 16 kills
Logan 2, Onalaska 3...Gamoke 22 kills
Arcadia 0, BRF 3
Mankato E. 2, Winona 3
Tomah 2, Sparta 3
Girls Tennis
Central 7, Aquinas 0
Girls Golf--Coulee Meet\
1. G-E-T 198
2. Arcadia 220
3. C-FC 224
Medalist: M. Schmidt 42
Girls Swimming
Lancaster 75, La Crosse 94
Marshfield 77, O/H/A 93
Boys Soccer
Logan 0, Onalaska 1
Tomah 0, Sparta 3
Central 2, Aquinas 3
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.