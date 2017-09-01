Thursday's local scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Thursday's local scores

Posted: Updated:

Thursday's local scores

HS Football

West Salem 27, Central 16

Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 15, De Soto 8

Alden-Congor/Glen.-Emmons 25, Houston 52

College Football

Bemidji St. 20, Winona St. 30

HS Volleyball

Aquinas 3, Central 0...Donarski 16 kills

Logan 2, Onalaska 3...Gamoke 22 kills

Arcadia 0, BRF 3

Mankato E. 2, Winona 3

Tomah 2, Sparta 3

Girls Tennis

Central 7, Aquinas 0

Girls Golf--Coulee Meet\

1.  G-E-T  198

2.  Arcadia 220

3.  C-FC  224

Medalist:  M. Schmidt  42

Girls Swimming

Lancaster 75, La Crosse 94

Marshfield 77, O/H/A  93

Boys Soccer

Logan 0, Onalaska 1

Tomah 0, Sparta 3

Central 2, Aquinas 3

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.