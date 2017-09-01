A portion of downtown La Crosse will be closed to traffic this weekend and open to a new event. It's a first time family friendly event for the community called Open Streets La Crosse.

It will take place on Sunday, September 3rd from 12-4 pm.

They will close a section of downtown streets to automobile traffic and give people the opportunity to enjoy the streets as public space.

The Wisconsin Bike Fed, Explore La Crosse, Downtown Mainstreet, Inc, and the City of La Crosse are planning the first annual Open Streets La Crosse. The event will take place Sunday, September 3rd beginning at 11:45 am with a press conference at Cameron Park followed by fun active play for community members and visitors.

The event will create a space on the streets between Cameron Park and Burns Park where people can bike, stroll, skate and dance in the streets enjoying fun activities provided by local businesses and organizations including yoga, painting, music, games, food and much more.

La Crosse is excited to join the national movement of Open Streets events which close the streets to automobile traffic for an afternoon to encourage people to see the streets as a public space where they can move actively and safely on the streets, connecting with friends, neighbors and community businesses and organizations.

Everyone is invited to attend.

· September 3rd Press Conference at 11:45 am at Cameron Park Event

· 12:00 -4:00 PM Bike, walk and play at Open Streets La Crosse in downtown streets from Cameron Park to Burns Park; map attached

· Ride your bike, walk, skate and enjoy the games, art, music and activities all afternoon.

· Enjoy the area businesses and organizations and the creativity they bring to the event.