Apothik Food Truck: Fusing together flavors of the Coulee Region

When Maria Norberg first envisioned her dream restaurant, she imagined a dine-in establishment with a rooftop bar.

However, due to an unexpected lawsuit with an easement on the property, that plan was scrapped. Instead, Maria became the owner of the first food truck in La Crosse which pioneered a growing dining experience trend in the Coulee Region.

"We love the food that we've been able to put out. For us, it's more than just food. It's a passion," said Norberg.

Since 2015, the Apothik Food Truck has offered creatives cuisines with the incorporation of local produce. Each week, Norberg and Nathan Wang, the executive chef of the eatery, come up with a variety of dishes. Both Norberg and Wang said they draw inspiration from the various places that they have traveled to and foods they have tried. They use Apothik as a way to bring diverse cuisine to city residents.

"I come up with a lot of the menu but she comes up with the fun names. I say that's where my creativity ends," jokes Wang.

If you were wondering where the name of the food truck is derived, Norberg said that she did research to discover that the building where Apothik Food Truck is located was build in 1860. For more than half of that building's life, it was a drug store known as an apothecary.

Apothik is open Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 11 a.m to 1:30 p.m at 304 Main Street in La Crosse. They also go to the Cameron Park Farmer's Market on Friday nights. For more information, you can check out their website or Facebook page.