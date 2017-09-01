Bee beard Guinness record

CANADA -- A new Guinness World Record in Toronto...and all the man had to do was wear a "bee beard" for 61 minutes!

Under that mass of wings and stringers is Juan Carlos Noguez.

He's an employee from the Dickey Bee Honey Farm in Cookstown, Ontario.

He beat the previous record by almost 8 minutes.

Ortiz says he's not scared of bees--and only practiced the stunt twice before doing it for real.

He only got a few stings in the process.