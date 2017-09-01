School starts for Onalaska students

School is back in session for kids in the Onalaska School District. About 870 students at Onalaska High School got back into the routine at 700 Hilltopper Place with the first bell sounding this morning just before 7:30.

Principal Jared Schaffner said it's a special day for the Class of 2018, but along with seniority comes a sense of duty.

"My excitement right now is we know everything that happened last year from a student achievement standpoint," said Schaffner. "Plans are in place for this year and just the excitement of seeing where we end up at the end of the school year."

Onalaska students tend to work ahead when it comes to college. A U.S. News and World report shows 42 percent participation in Advanced Placement, or AP courses.

There's also plenty of first day excitement in the air for kids at Irving Pertzsch Elementary in Onalaska. Parents marked the occasion with photos as students reunited with friends and crossing guards made sure everyone got where they needed to be safely.