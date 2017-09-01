Wittich Hall renovations next up at UW-La Crosse

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse has undergone many building updates in recent years.

The construction and completion of a new student center, current construction of a new science building, and next up, the renovation of a more than 100 year old historic piece of campus; Wittich Hall.

Chancellor Joe Gow said the historic elements of the building itself will be preserved.

"Walter Wittich was one of the original UW-L faculty and he taught physical education which was one of the prime interests back in the beginning of the school," said Gow.

Doug Pearson, Executive Director of Facilities Planning and Management at the university said where the gymnastics gym has stood for more than 100 years, will be converted into office space for the College of Business.

"The second floor jogging track that goes around, that will be converted into an entire second floor for College of Business Administrative offices. There will be a center sky light area where we can get natural sunlight through the roof and get it through the building," said Pearson.

In order to make it a functional space, all the electrical and mechanical systems need to be replaced, basically gutting the inside.

"Some of the more elaborate wood work around the doorways, we had to design the floor plans to keep those doorways. The gym floors will actually be used wherever the hallways are on the same surface and some of the gym floor material will be recycled into wall material for some of the office suites," added Pearson.

"This will take about two years and it will give our faculty and staff in business and our students the kind of facility they really deserve, a modern twenty-first century place and I think in terms of recruitment, it will help up incredibly," said Gow.

The construction of the renovation is expected to begin one year from now, with plans to be complete by 2020.

