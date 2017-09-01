What Rep. Steve Doyle likes most about his job - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

What Rep. Steve Doyle likes most about his job

Posted: Updated:
Madison, WI (WXOW) - -

Representative Steve Doyle says when he drives into Madison near the airport and sees the Capitol dome on the horizon, he thinks, "what a great privilege to work in that building."  

He says the day he stops thinking that way, he leaves.  He says it's an honor and a privilege to work in the Capitol and to represent constituents.

Listen to what Rep. Doyle says is his favorite part of the job.

