What Rep. Steve Doyle likes most about his job

Representative Steve Doyle says when he drives into Madison near the airport and sees the Capitol dome on the horizon, he thinks, "what a great privilege to work in that building."
He says the day he stops thinking that way, he leaves. He says it's an honor and a privilege to work in the Capitol and to represent constituents.
Listen to what Rep. Doyle says is his favorite part of the job.
