Gov. Walker mum about Sheriff Clarke's job performance

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says he appreciates the service of outgoing Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke, but declined to opine on the job performance of the polarizing lawman.

Walker said Friday he'll leave it "to law enforcement experts" to judge Clarke's time in office, adding that it's "not really what I'm paid to do."

Clarke submitted his resignation Thursday without giving a reason why he was leaving the office he's held since 2002. Clarke is one of the most divisive figures in Wisconsin politics and has emerged as one of the most vocal supporters of President Donald Trump.

The Republican governor says his office will take applications for Clarke's replacement over the coming weeks. He says he'll then interview finalists referred to him by a panel of experts from law enforcement.

