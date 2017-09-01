Lawmakers to hold hearing on bill relaxing mining rules

A pair of Republican lawmakers pushing a bill that would lift the state's mining moratorium plan to hold a hearing on the measure next week in northwestern Wisconsin.

A 1998 law requires state officials to determine whether a mine operated for at least 10 years without creating acid pollution and a decade has passed since the mine closed with no pollution before they can issue a permit for mining sulfide ores. Sen. Tom Tiffany and Rep. Rob Hutton's bill would repeal that law.

The measure also would exempt metallic mining from solid waste disposal and recycling fees and eliminate the need for environmental impact statements for bulk sampling.

The lawmakers have scheduled a public hearing on the bill for Thursday morning at Ladysmith High School.

