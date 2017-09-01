Canadian wildfire smoke reduces air quality in Minnesota - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Canadian wildfire smoke reduces air quality in Minnesota

Posted: Updated:
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - -

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for southwest, western and central Minnesota because of smoke from Canadian wildfires.

The affected area includes Alexandria, Brainerd, Marshall, Ortonville, St. Cloud, and Worthington. The tribal nations of Mille Lacs and Upper Sioux are also affected. The air quality alert is in effect through Saturday.

Air pollution monitors show an increase in fine particles as thicker smoke moves north from northwest Iowa into the southwestern portion of Minnesota. The smoke will move north as southerly winds develop across western Minnesota.

The pollution is expected to remain at, or above, a level that's considered unhealthy for those who are sensitive, including children and the elderly.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.