Shooting by sheriff's deputy investigated in Grant County

MOUNT HOPE, Wis. (AP) - State investigators are reviewing a fatal shooting by a sheriff's deputy in Grant County.

The Division of Criminal Investigation says deputies went to a residence near Mount Hope Friday morning to talk to a suspect. That's when the fatal shooting occurred.

Authorities are not providing any other details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting near Highway 18 and Clark Rd. The deputy is on administrative leave per protocol.

