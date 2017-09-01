Adams County deputies pull woman from sinking car

TOWN OF PRESTON (WKOW) -- Adams County deputies pulled a woman from a car that was sinking this morning, after it drove into Big Roche a Cri Lake near the Town of Preston.

The deputies arrived and found the vehicle, which had drove off of Highway 13, was rapidly sinking with a woman inside. She was the only person in the vehicle.

They went into the water and pulled the woman out. She had some injuries and was taken to Moundview Memorial Hospital. She is now undergoing a mental health evaluation.