State and local leaders recognize De Soto School District for character

State law states that school districts can't start the year before September 1, and most schools choose to start after Labor Day.

"I'm definitely looking forward to the school year, but as usual, as a student, you still kind of like summer vacation," said Hunter Pedretti, sophomore at De Soto High School.

The De Soto School District got a head start on Friday morning, kicking off the new school year with an assembly filled with messages of inspiration from well-known figures. The assembly focused on character. State Superintendent, Tony Evers, and community leader, Dave Skogen, recognized the De Soto School District for their commitment to not only striving to be good students but also good people.

"I think De Soto stands out because of their willingness to take this on in a big way," Evers said.

The character that separates De Soto from other districts in the state can be seen in the classroom.

"It seems like a lot of people care. Some teachers could just show and this could just be a job to them. But here in De Soto, I feel like they really, really--they recognize us. They reach out to help support us, make us be the best that we possibly can."

It also extends into the community. Students pitched in this summer to clean up and rebuild after devastating floods.

"We have a lot of Pirate pride here in De Soto, and I guess that really shows," Pedretti said.

A student's achievement can be measured in more than just grades.

"I'll take a C student who has good character traits any day over an A student that becomes a slacker," said Dave Skogen, Founder of Festival Foods.

It is a person's character that sets them up for success throughout life.

"Companies are looking for people with strong character today," Skogen said. "The technical skills we can teach them."

De Soto adopted a new program for this school year called Character Lives. Skogen created the program that focuses on spreading compassion and kindness. A total of 24 local schools have also adopted the program. He believes that other districts could learn from De Soto, a front-runner in character building.

Evers, who is running for governor next year, said his goal for the school year is to close achievement gaps across the state. Those gaps are not only found in test scores but also in social and emotional learning.

