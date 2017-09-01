Dodgeville hands Luther a loss

Luther was trying to move to 3-0 as they took on Dodgeville at home Friday night.

What started out as a defensive struggle-there was no score after the first quarter-turned into a rout by the Dodgers.

A couple of big plays including a 62 yard run that set up a Dodgeville score, plus a 24 yard touchdown run, gave them a 20-0 lead over Luther.

Dodgeville never looked back as they hand the Knights their first loss of the season 42-8.