Dodgeville hands Luther a loss

Luther was trying to move to 3-0 as they took on Dodgeville at home Friday night.
What started out as a defensive struggle-there was no score after the first quarter-turned into a rout by the Dodgers.
A couple of big plays including a 62 yard run that set up a Dodgeville score, plus a 24 yard touchdown run, gave them a 20-0 lead over Luther.
Dodgeville never looked back as they hand the Knights their first loss of the season 42-8.
