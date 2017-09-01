Westby loses to Platteville

The Hillmen from Platteville came to Westby Friday afternoon in a non-conference matchup.

Although it was close at one point, Platteville took over in the second quarter to beat the Westby Norsemen 55-25.

Down 14-6, Austin Mowry gets a tipped pass from Ethan Bernhardt and goes for the pick 6 to cut the lead to 14-12.

At the half though, Platteville opened up a 28-12 lead. The Norsemen cut the score to 28-18, but the Hillmen dominated the rest of the way for the win.