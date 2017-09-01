Bangor dominates conference rival Royall

Opening night for conference rivals Royall visiting Bangor.
As defending Scenic Bluffs champs, the Cardinals continue their winning ways in the first quarter as Luke Reader goes for 45 yards to give Bangor an early 8-0 lead.
Reader would score on the next possession to make it 14-0.
He ended the night with 12 carries for 140 yards and four touchdowns.
Bangor wins 50-0.
