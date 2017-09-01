Melrose-Mindoro defeats Blair-Taylor - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Melrose-Mindoro defeats Blair-Taylor

Posted: Updated:
Melrose, WI (WXOW) -

The Melrose-Mindoro Mustangs scored early in the first quarter to dominate Blair-Taylor Friday night, en route to a 49-7 win.

The Mustangs took a quick 14-0 lead when QB Drew Blaken tossed a 25 yard TD pass to Jeremy Anderson.

An interception by Patrick Corcoran set up another Anderson touchdown, this one a 48-yarder, to make it 35-0.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.