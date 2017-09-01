Melrose-Mindoro defeats Blair-Taylor

The Melrose-Mindoro Mustangs scored early in the first quarter to dominate Blair-Taylor Friday night, en route to a 49-7 win.

The Mustangs took a quick 14-0 lead when QB Drew Blaken tossed a 25 yard TD pass to Jeremy Anderson.

An interception by Patrick Corcoran set up another Anderson touchdown, this one a 48-yarder, to make it 35-0.