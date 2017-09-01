Logan Rangers take on undefeated Tomah Timberwolves

The 1-1 Logan Rangers take on the undefeated Tomah Timberwolves at Swanson field tonight.
A close first half, with Logan leading 14-7 to start the third quarter.
Penalties affected both sides of the ball, causing the Rangers to lose yardage and take back a punt.
Ranger QB Mathew Escher had a big game, throwing for multiple passing touchdowns.
Rangers triumphed over the previously undefeated Tomah Timberwolves, final score 28-14 Rangers.
