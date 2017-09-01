Logan Rangers take on undefeated Tomah Timberwolves - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Logan Rangers take on undefeated Tomah Timberwolves

Posted: Updated:
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

The 1-1 Logan Rangers take on the undefeated Tomah Timberwolves at Swanson field tonight.

A close first half, with Logan leading 14-7 to start the third quarter.

Penalties affected both sides of the ball, causing the Rangers to lose yardage and take back a punt.

Ranger QB Mathew Escher had a big game, throwing for multiple passing touchdowns.

Rangers triumphed over the previously undefeated Tomah Timberwolves, final score 28-14 Rangers.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.