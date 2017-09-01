Spring Grove defeats Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran in overtime - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Spring Grove defeats Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran in overtime

By Jimmy Kruckow, MMJ
SPRING GROVE, Minnesota (WXOW) - -

The Spring Grove Lions defeat Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran 52-51 in a crazy overtime finish.  Cleveland looked like they took control of the game in the 3rd quarter, but Spring Grove made an impressive comeback as they forced overtime and squeaked out a win as Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran failed to convert a 2-pt conversion that would have been the game winner.

