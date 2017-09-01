Move-in day for UW-La Crosse students marks the start of a new school year

Move-in began today for thousands of UW-La Crosse students and continues throughout the weekend.

With over 3,500 residents living on campus the university recruits over 300 students to help ensure residents have a smooth move-in each year.

As students say goodbye to their parents and hello to new friends and roommates, resident life officials attempt to ensure students have a smooth transition into life on campus.

"Our goal this weekend is to help students make those connections so they feel they really belong here." Describes Lisa Weston, Assistant Director of Residence Life for UW-La Crosse.

Weston continues, "We know there will be a lot of questions to answer a lot of unknowns. That's really what students are looking for when they arrive is making those connections with their roommate or their resident assistants."

To ensure students have a smooth transition into life on campus resident life officials share their knowledge with students.

"Take the opportunity to say yes. These first few weeks try a lot of things and say yes to opportunities when that neighbor says, 'Hey do you

want to grab a bite to eat?' Say yes, get to know them that's the only way you're really going to connect with people." Weston elaborates.

After move-in weekend students will focus on a new semester at UW-La Crosse.