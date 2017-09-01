Drew Becker Leads Holmen to the Win Over Onalaska

It was the conference opener for two longtime rivals Holmen and Onalaska. Onalaska has been known for their air attack while Holmen tends to keep it on the ground. That theme transferred into tonight's match. This was also Onalaska's home opener.

Onalaska Quarterback Noah Skifton runs for 52 yards for the Touchdown. Nathan Lubinsky then hammers it in for the 2-point conversion. Onalaska up early 8-0.

More in the first quarter, Holmen's Seth Hauser gets the nine yard run for the Vikings.Vikings trail 8-7.

Now to the second quarter, and Drew Becker's star night starting with a 10 yard touchdown run. Vikings lead 14-8.

Noah Skifton's pass is complete to Nathan Lubinsky is complete for the 11 yard touchdown and Onalaska takes the lead 15-14.

But, Drew Becker wasn't letting that lead stay for long. He runs for 53 yards for the touchdown to go up 21-15.

Next drive for Holmen, and this time Becker rushes for 43 yards for the touchdown to extend Holmen's lead 28-15.

Right before the half, Onalaska needing a score and Noah Skifton with a 24 touchdown run to cut Holmen's lead to 28-22.

Second half now, and Drew Becker opens the third quarter with another 53 yard touchdown run. 36-22 Vikings.

Drew Becker rushed for 230 yards and had five touchdowns leading Holmen to a 56-29 win over the Hilltoppers.