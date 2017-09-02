Friday's Local Scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Friday's Local Scores

By Karley Marotta, Weekend Sports Anchor
High School Football 

Holmen 56 Onalaska 29

Tomah 14 Logan 28

Aquinas 0 Sparta 37

Platteville 55 Westby 25

Dodgeville 42 Onalaska Luther 8 

Lake City 7 Caledonia 39

La Crescent 7 Chatfield 47

Cleve./ Immanuel 51 Spring Grove 52

Bangor 50 Royall 0 

Blair-Taylor 7 Mel-Min 49

New Lisbon 6 Black Hawk 68

Lancaster 48 Black River Falls 0 

Viroqua 12 PDC 34

G-E-T 60 Richland Center 8 

Necedah 20 Brookwood 68 

Viterbo

Men's Soccer: Augsburg 1 Viterbo 0 

Women's Soccer: Viterbo 2 Dordt College 1 

Volleyball: Viterbo 3 Park 2, Viterbo 3 Missouri Baptist 2 

