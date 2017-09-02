Friday's Local Scores

High School Football
Holmen 56 Onalaska 29
Tomah 14 Logan 28
Aquinas 0 Sparta 37
Platteville 55 Westby 25
Dodgeville 42 Onalaska Luther 8
Lake City 7 Caledonia 39
La Crescent 7 Chatfield 47
Cleve./ Immanuel 51 Spring Grove 52
Bangor 50 Royall 0
Blair-Taylor 7 Mel-Min 49
New Lisbon 6 Black Hawk 68
Lancaster 48 Black River Falls 0
Viroqua 12 PDC 34
G-E-T 60 Richland Center 8
Necedah 20 Brookwood 68
Viterbo
Men's Soccer: Augsburg 1 Viterbo 0
Women's Soccer: Viterbo 2 Dordt College 1
Volleyball: Viterbo 3 Park 2, Viterbo 3 Missouri Baptist 2
