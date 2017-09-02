Chatfield beats La Crescent - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Chatfield beats La Crescent

Posted: Updated:

Fans of the La Crescent Lancers looking to see what happens under new head football coach Ryan Vinzant as they open the season against Chatfield.

A tough start for the team as they are down 34-0 at the half.

The one bright spot for the Lancers comes from Ben Nelson, who took it 55 yards for La Crescent's only score of the night.

They lose their opener 47-7.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.