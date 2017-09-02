Chatfield beats La Crescent

Fans of the La Crescent Lancers looking to see what happens under new head football coach Ryan Vinzant as they open the season against Chatfield.

A tough start for the team as they are down 34-0 at the half.

The one bright spot for the Lancers comes from Ben Nelson, who took it 55 yards for La Crescent's only score of the night.

They lose their opener 47-7.