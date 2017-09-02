Annual Bicycle Festival celebrates local biking culture

This weekend, Explore La Crosse is celebrating the 7th Annual La Crosse Area Bicycle Festival.

The festival offers a weekend full of rides for all ages and experience levels. Rides range from mountain biking to biking through Downtown La Crosse. One new ride this year is the "Meet Your Maker" ride. Bikers stop at two local bike manufacturing shops along the way: Wyatt Bicycle Company and Blue Steel Bike.

The festival gives bicyclists one last chance to enjoy the summer.

"We do have a really great bicycling culture here, and we use their passion to work with the people who are coming from out of town to show off that incredible beauty that we do have here," said Jeremiah Burish, Director of Sports and Events with Explore La Crosse.