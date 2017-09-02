Hundreds of dogs enjoy Diggity Dog Dip

It was not the warmest day on Saturday, but man's best friend was still excited to take a dip.

The Onalaska Aquatic Center hosted the 11th Annual Diggity Dog Dip. The event gives hundreds of dogs the chance to splash around and have some fun. More than 1,000 dog owners and dog lovers also attend every year.

Pat Kucera, owner of Diggity Dog Day Care, said this is the first event of its kind in Wisconsin and a great way to kick off Labor Day Weekend.

"I know that dogs are social and they love water, and this is an enclosed arena, so they're not going anywhere," Kucera said. "It's turned out to be such a blast. It's something that people look forward too every year."

The money raised at the Diggity Dog Dip benefits local rescue programs. The dip is the last event at the pool before it closes for the year.