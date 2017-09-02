Motorcycle safety on Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day weekend is underway and surveys from AAA Wisconsin show that this has been a record-breaking summer for travel. That trend is expected to continue through the holiday weekend, despite rising gas prices from Hurricane Harvey.

It is every motorcyclists worst nightmare.

"On July 1, 2015, I was riding home from La Crosse at about 10 o'clock at night, and out of the blue, something hit me and knocked me off my bike doing 60 miles per hour," said Mike Long, a veteran motorcyclist.

Long has been riding motorcycles for more than 30 years. Luckily, at the time of the accident, he was wearing protective gear.

"Protective gear starts at the toes and goes up to the head," said Eric Ellis, Operations Supervisor with Tri-State Ambulance. "Closed toed shoes--preferably boots, something with ankle support, long pants--anything on the knees, thighs, anywhere that could hit the ground, jacket with full sleeves, padding in the arms gloves, again reinforced gloves, helmet visor."

"I got up and all I got was road rash on my elbows and my knees," Long said.

Long had been hit by a doe. The incident changed his entire outlook on motorcycle safety.

"It's like a radar going back and forth as you're riding all day long," he said. "What animals could possibly come out from the shoulders?"

He also keeps an eye on traffic.

"I look far ahead," Long said. "Make sure if there's a car coming out, if he's going to come out at the last minute."

"Make sure you're allowing enough space, time, distance, reactionary gaps for the unexpected to happen," said Police Chief Doug Stavenau with La Crescent Police Department. "If a car were to pull out, that you would know what defensive move to do safely and avoid the collision."

Drivers share the responsibility of keeping the roads safe, because a vehicle or motorcycle is only as safe as the driver.

"Look left, look right," Ellis said. "Make sure motorcycles aren't approaching from either direction."

"Please be aware of the motorcycles out there," Long said. "Don't be texting and talking. Just pay attention to driving skills."

Labor Day weekend is often viewed as the last weekend of summer. Expect motorcyclists to be enjoying longer rides while the weather is still nice.



