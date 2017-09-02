Homes For Our Troops award injured corporal new home

A Wisconsin veteran injured in Afghanistan moves into his new home on August 2 all thanks to national nonprofit, Homes For Our Troops.

Corporal Kevin Hanrahan was on his third tour of duty in the Helmand province of Afghanistan when his team was ambushed.

"I remember soon as I got to the side of the wall and I got my guy behind cover, I hit it and stepped on it with my left leg." describes Corporal Hanrahan.

Corporal Hanrahan stepped on an IED, or improvised explosive device, resulting in the loss of his left leg among other injuries. Making stairs at their old Eau Claire home, a daily challenge.

Corporal Hanrahan, "Going up and getting into the house, going up and down stairs was kind of unavoidable, ya know?"

That is where Home For Our Troops comes in, a nonprofit organization that builds specially adaptive homes for severely injured veterans.

Homes For Our Troops Executive Director, Bill Ivey elaborates on the mission of Homes For Our Troops, "There is no feeling like knowing that we are helping these guys and gals take that next step on getting on with the rest of their life."

Ivey continues, "When we welcome them in we don't say welcome to the program we say welcome to home for the troops, welcome to our family."

Hanrahan's home features over 40 adaptations, such as widened doorways for wheelchair access, pull down shelving, and a roll-in shower.

"Everything is handicap accessible, so he will be able to access everything in this house that he couldn't do in our old house." discloses Corporal Hanrahan's wife Whitney Hanrahan.

Corporal Hanrahan says the new house will give him the freedom to be the father he wants to be, "Just the freedom to be able to contribute to my family. To be able to be a husband and a father was the biggest thing for me."

The Hanrahan family began moving into their new house on August 2 and hope to be all set in their new home as soon as possible.

This is the fourth of five homes built by Homes For Our Troops in Wisconsin.

